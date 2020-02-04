UPTET 2020 result on February 7; check marks required to qualify

UPTET result will be declared on February 7, 2020 UPTET result will be declared on February 7, 2020

UPTET 2020 result: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, also known as UPTET, is conducted once a year. Qualifying UPTET is mandatory to teach at primary and upper primary levels. UPTET for the year 2019 was postponed due to various reasons and finally was held on January 8, 2020. And now, on February 7, 2020, the result of UPTET is going to be announced.

Teaching aspirants across the state who have appeared in exam will get to know their scores, and whether they have qualified or not.

But before that, the exam conducting body has published official answer keys. Against the initial keys, challenges had been raised and accepted. And now, the final answer keys have been published. Even before results are announced, candidates can gauge their marks with this.

Qualifying marks required to clear UPTET

To qualify UPTET, candidates have to score at least 60 per cent marks, which means 90 marks out of 150. Candidates who are from SC/ ST/ OBC/ dependents of freedom fighters/ ex-servicemen/ disabled candidates have to score 55 per cent marks, which means 82 marks out of 150, to clear the cut-off.

How to know marks before UPTET result is announced

The UPTET comprises two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who are aiming to become teachers at primary level have to qualify paper I, whereas those aspiring to teach at the upper primary level, need to qualify paper II. No restriction is imposed by the authorities and candidates, if they are willing to, can appear for both the papers.

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates have to first visit the official website, which is updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the main page of the UPTET official website, candidates can see a yellow box, which says ‘Candidate Services’. Under the box, two options are available, candidates have to click on the one which says, “U.P.TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST”.

Step 3: As soon as the option is clicked, a page opens up, where again multiple options are available under the yellow box. To check the answer key, candidates have to tap on the option “UPTET ANSWER KEYS PDF”.

Step 4: Options to download the final answer key for junior and primary level will be available, as soon as the respective tab is clicked.

Step 5: After downloading the UPTET answer key, candidates can start matching their answers. Remember, the answer key that has been chosen should match the set they have given the test for. Otherwise, it might create unnecessarily confusion.

Step 6: Now for every right answer, candidates have to add +1 mark; there is no provision of negative marking, so calculation for wrong answers is not required. No answer or a wrong answer doesn’t lead to mark deductions.

