UPTET 2020 application process to end soon, check details

UPTET 2020: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET 2020) will be closed on November 21, while the last date to pay fees is November 22, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The recruitment examination will be conducted on December 22, 2019. The UPTET will be conducted in Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu.

The admit card will be available to download at the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in from December 12, 2019.

UPTET application fees: The applicants from the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees while the SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 400. The payment should be made through credit card, debit card, net banking.

Exam pattern: The education department will conduct two papers — one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8. Those aspirants who meet the eligibility for both papers can submit options for both the papers. The exam will consist of objective type questions.

UPTET is held to determine the eligibility for teaching posts in government schools in the state from class 1 to class 8. The exam comprises two papers — Paper 1 will be attempted by those candidates who wish to teach from class 1 to class 5 and paper 2 is meant for those candidates who intend to teach from class 6 to class 8.

