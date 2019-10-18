UPTET 2020 application form to release on November 1

The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) will start from November 1. The examination regulatory authority of Uttar Pradesh will upload the online application form at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. As per reports, the registration process will close on November 21, 2019 while on November 22 is the last day to pay fees. The UPTET will be conducted in Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu.

The official notification is expected to release in the last week of October 2019. UPTET exam will be held on December 22.

UPTET application fees: The applicants from the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees while the SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 400. The payment should be made through credit card, debit card, net banking.

UPTET is held to determine the eligibility for teaching posts in government schools in the state from class 1 to class 8. The exam comprises two papers — Paper 1 will be attempted by those candidates who wish to teach from class 1 to class 5 and paper 2 is meant for those candidates who intend to teach from class 6 to class 8.