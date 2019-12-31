UPTET 2019 on January 8, check details here

UPTET 2019 exam date: The exam will be held next week. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image UPTET 2019 exam date: The exam will be held next week. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image

UPTET 2019 exam date: After postponing the exam date of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has decided to conduct the written test on January 8, as per reports. The UPTET was scheduled to be held on December 22 (Sunday) however due to the protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, the exam authority had to defer the date.

The higher education department has directed degree college principals to declare January 8 as a holiday deal with the exam centre shortage, reports suggest. Keep checking this page for UPTET admit card updates

Reportedly, over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. The exam is held to fill up the teachers’ post in the state from classes 1 to 8. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for a teache’s post in the schools affiliated to the UP Board. Those who clear Paper 1 are eligible to apply for teaching posts at class 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 are eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

UPTET syllabus

A. Child development and teaching methodologies – 30 marks

— Child development meaning, need and scope, child development stages, physical and mental development, language development, development of creativity

— Modes of child development

— Meaning of education and objectives, teaching techniques, teaching and learning, child psychology

B. Language -I (Hindi) – 30 marks

Unseen passage, Grammar, Sentence, sentence structure, parts of speech, works of poets and writers, a difference of Hindi phonetics, vowels and consents, antonyms, synonyms, noun, pronoun, verb, singular-plural, verbs and adjectives, suffix and prefix, atmology, voice.

C. Language – II (English) – 30 marks

Unseen passage, sentences, kinds of noun, pronoun, adverb, adjective, verb, preposition, tenses, articles, word formation, active and passive voice, gender, singular and plural, LCM

D. Mathematics – 30 marks

Railways and bus time-table, counting, the addition of counting, decimal, simple interest, measurement, geometry, area, graph, calendar, money

E. Environment Studies

Family, Food and cleanliness, living beings, plants and animals, our surroundings, occupations and business, water, communication, sports and behaviour, India – rivers, state forests etc, Our states, constitution, stat governance.

UPTET Paper-2 syllabus

Science: Food and material, moving things, magnetism, carbon and its compounds, sound, the world of the living, natural phenomenon and resources, pedagogy of science, animal nutrition, metal and non-metal

Social Science: history, geography, social and political science, pedagogical issues. Each subject further has sub-section including – The first farmers and herders, the first cities, early states, new ideas, the first empire, contacts with distant lands, political developments, culture and science, new kings and Kingdoms, sultans of Delhi, architecture, creation of an empire, earth in the solar system, globe, natural and human environment, resources and their types including natural and human, agriculture, living, democracy, state government, understanding media, unpacking gender, the Constitution, Parliamentary Government, social justice & the marginalized.

