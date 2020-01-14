UPTET 2019 answer key, OMR sheet LIVE Updates: How to raise objections

UPTET Answer Key 2019 LIVE: The answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) will be released on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The candidates can check the answer key through the official websites – updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The written examination was held on January 8, 2020.
Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till January 17. As per the rule, if an objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded. The objections will be studied and then a final key will be released.
The candidates can check the UPTET answer key through the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks
Step 1: Go to the official page – upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the answer keys links for primary and upper primary papers available on the homepage
Step 3: A pdf file will open, check the answer keys
Step 4: Download and take a print out, if needed
The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the answer key of the UPTET examination on February 7, 2020. The candidates can check the answer key through the websites- – updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in