Tuesday, January 14, 2020
UPTET 2019 answer key, OMR sheet LIVE Updates: How to raise objections

UPTET 2019 answer key, OMR sheets LIVE: The candidates can check the answer key through the official websites - updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The online window to raise objections will be available till January 17.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2020 1:09:32 pm
UPTET Answer Key 2019 LIVE: The answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) will be released on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The candidates can check the answer key through the official websites – updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The written examination was held on January 8, 2020.

Live Blog

UPTET 2019 answer key LIVE UPDATES: Answer key to be available at updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in; follow live updates in Hindi

Highlights

    12:52 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Over 16 lakh registers for UPTET 2019

    12:49 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    How to raise objections

    12:43 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    UPTET 2019 answer key: How to download

    Step 1: Go to the official page – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the answer keys links for primary and upper primary papers available on the homepage

    Step 3: A pdf file will open, check the answer keys

    Step 4: Download and take a print out, if needed

    12:39 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    UPTET 2019 answer key releases today

    The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the answer key of the UPTET examination on February 7, 2020. The candidates can check the answer key through the websites- – updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

    UPTET 2019 answer key LIVE: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the final answer key on January 31, 2020. The results will be announced on February 7, 2020.

    Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

