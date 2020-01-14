UPTET 2019 answer key, OMR sheet LIVE Updates: How to raise objections

UPTET 2019 answer key to be available at updeled.gov.in UPTET 2019 answer key to be available at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Answer Key 2019 LIVE: The answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) will be released on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The candidates can check the answer key through the official websites – updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The written examination was held on January 8, 2020.

Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till January 17. As per the rule, if an objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded. The objections will be studied and then a final key will be released.

The candidates can check the UPTET answer key through the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on the answer keys links for primary and upper primary papers available on the homepage. A pdf file will open; check the answer keys. Download and take a printout, if needed.