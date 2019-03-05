UPSSSC stenographer admit card released, exam on March 10

UPSSSC stenographer admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of stenographer. The posts were advertised for in 2017. Those who registered for the exam can download the admit card from the website, upsssc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2019. A total of 352 vacancies are to be filled through this exam.

UPSSSC stenographer admit card: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to download admit card for the exam scheduled on 10.3.2019’

Step 3: Log-in using date of birth, gender and registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates will have to download and take print out of the admit card as no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a hall ticket.

