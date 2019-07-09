UPSSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019 released, check schedule

UPSSSC recruitment exam calendar 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the dates for the recruitment examination. The candidates can check the schedule through the website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC recruitment exam 2019: Check schedule

Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) competitive exam (preliminary) 2019: September 14 and 15, 2019

Homeopathic Pharmacist (General Selection) competitive examination 2019: September 25, , 2019

Combined Technical Services (General Selection) exam 2016: October 6, , 2019

Computer Operator (General Selection) competitive exam 2016: October 12, 2019

Combined Junior Subordinate Services (General Selection) competitive exam 2016 (II): July 28, 2019

Sugarcane Supervisor (General Selection) recruitment exam 2016 (II): August 31, 2019

Junior Assistant (General Selection) competitive exam 2019: November 3, 2019

Combined Junior Engineer and Sub-Architecture (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2016 (II): November 24, 2019

Combined Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman (General Selection) competitive exam 2018: December 8, 2019

State Agriculture Production Market Council (Combined Cadre) competitive exam 2018: December 24, 2019.

UPSSSC JE recruitment 2019: Apply for 1186 posts

The online application process for the same is already on and the last date to apply or pay fee is July 27, 2019. A total for 1186 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be eligible for the job, candidates would have to clear a written exam. Those who qualify the test will have to clear typing test. The dates of the recruitment exams are yet to be announced.

