UPSSSC recruitment for 1,953 posts: Admit card released, download here

UPSSSC recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released admit cards or hall tickets for the recruitment exam scheduled for December 22 and December 23, 2018 (Saturday and Sunday). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website – upsssc.gov.in.
The exam will fill a total of 1,953 posts including gram panchayat officer, village development officer (VDO), social welfare supervisor. The written exam will be conducted in exam centres held in 16 districts, namely – Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Barely, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur city, Mathura, Mubarakbad, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Muzafarnagar and Meerut.
UPSSSC recruitment: Post-wise vacancy details
Total – 1953 posts
Gram Panchayat Officer – 1527
Social welfare supervisor (general selection) – 64 posts
Village development officer – 262
UPSSC recruitment: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find the link ‘download admit card/hall ticket for gram panchayat..’
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: On the new page fill in your credentials
Step 5: Downlaod the admit card/hall ticket
Candidates need to carry a print out of their admit card or UPSSC recruitment 2018 hall ticket along with them in the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed without hall ticket, a government-approved identity card.