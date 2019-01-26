UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 672 posts released, check details

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has advertised for 672 various vacant posts in state services. The vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer.

The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, upsssc.gov.in. There are 194 vacancies available for the post of Marketing Inspector, followed by 151 posts of Supply Inspector and 107 posts of Executive Officer.

The online application process will be available from January 30 to February 19, 2019.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 672

Post wise vacancy details:

Marketing Inspector: 194

Supply Inspector: 151

Executive Officer: 107

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to be a minimum Class 12 pass to apply for the posts. For post wise details of educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The candidates’ age limit should not be less than 18 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in on or before February 19, 2019.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 30

Last date to apply online: February 19.

