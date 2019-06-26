UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1186 Junior Assistant posts, check eligibility criteria, application fee, other details

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has advertised for Junior Assistant post released. There are 1186 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website.

The online application process will be closed on July 20, 2019.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to be a minimum Class 12 pass to apply for the posts. For post wise details of educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The candidates’ age limit should not be less than 18 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in on or before July 20, 2019.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 185. The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 95, and Rs 25 for the PWD category candidates.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: June 26

Last date to apply online: July 20

Last date for online correction: July 27

