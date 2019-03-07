UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for 1,364 Chakbandi Lekhpal posts, apply by April 5

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has advertised for 1,364 Chakbandi Lekhpal posts. The candidates can apply through the official website on or before April 5, 2019.

There are 1,364 vacant posts, and the candidates’ age limit should be less than 40 years of age.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 1,364

Name of the posts:

Chakbandi Lekhpal

Post wise vacancy details:

General: 1002

SC: 362

Freedom fighter: 27

Handicap: 54

Female: 272

Ex-Servicemen: 68.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to be a minimum Class 10 pass to apply for the posts. For post wise details of educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 40 years. The minimum age limit of the candidates should be less than 18 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 185. For reserve category candidates, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 95.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, upsssc.gov.in on or before April 5, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 5, 2019.

