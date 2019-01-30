UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Registrations begin for 672 posts; check eligibility and know how to apply

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The application process has begun for the combined lower subordinate services competitive exam 2019 from today. The last date to apply for the jobs is February 19, 2019. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 672 posts are on offer out of which 131 are reserved for women candidates. Applicants will have to appear for s written exam. The date of the recruitment exam has not been decided yet. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit list. In case of too many candidates qualifying, the second leg of test might be conducted.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 40 years old as on July 1, 2019

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Category-wise vacancy detail

Total – 672

General – 348

SC- 128

OBC – 181

Ex army – 30

Freedom fighter – 10

PH – 24

Women 131

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Documents required

Before applying candidates need the following documents ready to be uploaded

High school mark sheet/certificate as proof of name and date of birth

Intermediate name of education board, year of passing, roll number

Class 10 and 12 board, year of passing, marks

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Valid email id and mobile number

Scanned copy of photo and signature

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘combined lower subordinate service competitive exam’ under ‘live advertisement’ category

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘apply’

Step 4: Click on ‘candidate registration’ in the drop-down menu

Step 5: Check ‘I accept’ box and proceed

Step 6: Fill the form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Candidates need to download the application form and take at least two printouts of the same for future reference, according to the official notification.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs 225. For SC and ST category the will have to pay Rs 106 and for the PwD category candidates, only internet charges of Rs 25 will be applied.

