UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 896 jobs, salary up to Rs 39,000

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) invited applications for the post of the assistant statistical officer and assistant research officer. The applications are open and will conclude on October 9. Interested candidates can apply at upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 896 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam. A merit list will be created based on normalization of the score and if the number of candidates is more, a Mains exam will also be conducted.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to apply for the job. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have knowledge of Hindi, a graduate degree from a recognised university and a diploma in computer from DElCC society.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘assistant statistical officer and research officer’ under ‘live advertisements’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’

Step 4: A small window will open, click on ‘candidate registration’

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 185. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 95 and for PwD candidates the fee is Rs 25.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a salary band of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4200.

