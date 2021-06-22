UPSSSC PET 2021: Check preparation strategy, expected cut-off

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Committee (UPSSSC) PET 2021 is a competitive exam for the recruitment of group C staff in the state government departments. The committee has already released the official advertisement on upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the exam must start their preparation since the exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in September 2021. As per the official notification, the question paper will be of 100 marks carrying 100 objective-type questions which must be completed within a maximum duration of two hours.

Before starting preparations for the exam, the first thing to know is what to study and the answer to this question can be found in the syllabus indicated by the committee. UPSSSC syllabus 2021 is already notified by the committee through the advertisement.

The indicative topics include Indian History, Indian national movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian constitution and public administration, general science, elementary arithmetic, general Hindi, logic and reasoning, current affairs, and general awareness. Besides, questions are also asked from general Hindi passages, graphs, charts and analysis and interpretation as well as analysis of tables.

One of the first strategies to implement is prioritising what to study. For this, candidates are advised to collect and refer to the UPSSSC question papers of at least past five years. Referring to the question papers, candidates will be able to identify the most high-yielding topics and devise their study timetable accordingly. When referred in conjunction with the UPSSSC answer key, candidates can also get the complete solution to each year’s question paper.

While previous year papers can hint toward the type of questions asked from each section, for some sections such as general knowledge, awareness and current affairs, candidates have to remain updated with the latest developments in various realms in the country. One must, therefore, extensively refer to the latest GK and current affairs sources. In addition, staying updated by reading newspapers and watching the headlines on a regular basis is highly recommended for the exam.

Since a significant proportion of the syllabus is based on learning-based subjects like History, Geography, Indian economy and constitution, etc., candidates must devote extensive time to study and revise important events, facts, figures, phenomenon and their explanations etc. to prepare well for these subjects. It is advisable that candidates make short notes of important facts and figures which can be referred to during the last few days after the release of the UPSSSC PET 2021 admit cards for last-minute revisions.

Aspiring candidates may also note that the UPSSSC syllabus for the PET 2021 exam also includes general science and elementary arithmetic, demanding extensive practice and a clear understanding of fundamental concepts. While it is always advisable to clear out any confusion in general science and mathematics subjects in the initial stages of preparation, one must dedicate some time for the practice of mathematics and revision of science-based questions on a daily basis.

Daily revisions and regular practice are important success factors to get shortlisted in the UPSSSC PET 2021 results. At the same time, candidates can also refer to additional learning materials such as mock tests. The final score of a candidate must be equal to or above the cut-offs indicated by the committee for recruitment to a particular post.

While the official cut-offs for PET 2021 will be released by the UPSSSC after the exam, based on previous year statistics, it is being anticipated that a total score of 68-75 marks is a safe cut-off to qualify through the written test.