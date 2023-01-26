UPSSSC PET result 2022 declared; steps to check score

UPSSSC PET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Wednesday declared the Preliminary Qualifying Test (PET) result. Candidates who took the UPSSSC PET 2022 examination can check and download the UPSSSC PET result 2022 at the official website of UPSSSC — upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2022 was held on October 15 and 16, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 5 pm. The candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be issued a PET scorecard with one-year validity.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC — upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘UPSSSC PET result 2022’ link available.

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and fill captcha code and click submit.

Step 4: Check the UPSSSC PET result on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print a copy of your result for further use.

UPSSSC is a multiple-choice test paper that has 100 questions and each question was of 1 mark, making the total mark 100 questions from various subjects such as General Studies, General Hindi, and General Intelligence. The duration of the exam was of two hours.

As per the UPSSSC PET marking scheme, candidates will lose 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. While for the unanswered question, no marks will be deducted.

The qualifying candidates will be called for Main Examination/ Skill Test/ Physical Efficiency Test in different groups. Within one year of the issue of PET scorecard, eligible candidates must appear in further stages of selection processes for group B and C posts.