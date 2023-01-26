scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

UPSSSC PET result 2022 declared; steps to check score

UPSSSC PET 2022: UPSSSC has declared the Preliminary Qualifying Test (PET) result. Candidates can check their results on the official website of UPSSSC — upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2022 results declaredThe candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be issued a PET scorecard with one-year validity. (Representive Image - Express Group)
Listen to this article
UPSSSC PET result 2022 declared; steps to check score
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UPSSSC PET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Wednesday declared the Preliminary Qualifying Test (PET) result. Candidates who took the UPSSSC PET 2022 examination can check and download the UPSSSC PET result 2022 at the official website of UPSSSC — upsssc.gov.in

Read |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 200 students, teachers attending PPC 2023 will also attend R-Day parade

UPSSSC PET 2022 was held on October 15 and 16, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 5 pm. The candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be issued a PET scorecard with one-year validity.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC —  upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘UPSSSC PET result 2022’ link available.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and fill captcha code and click submit.

Step 4: Check the UPSSSC PET result on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print a copy of your result for further use. 

UPSSSC is a multiple-choice test paper that has 100 questions and each question was of 1 mark, making the total mark 100 questions from various subjects such as General Studies, General Hindi, and General Intelligence. The duration of the exam was of two hours.

Advertisement
Also read |Why JEE, UPSC and GATE are considered toughest exams in world?

As per the UPSSSC PET marking scheme, candidates will lose 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. While for the unanswered question, no marks will be deducted.

The qualifying candidates will be called for Main Examination/ Skill Test/ Physical Efficiency Test in different groups. Within one year of the issue of PET scorecard, eligible candidates must appear in further stages of selection processes for group B and C posts.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
Next Story

‘Punjab government responsible for R-Day tableau rejection’: BJP Vice-President Subhash Sharma

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close