UPSSSC PET 2022: Results to be declared soon; here’s how to check

UPSSSC PET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the results for Preliminary Eligibility Test soon. Once released candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— upsssc.gov.in

The Commission released the revised answer key on January 9 for the exam conducted on October 15 and 16. The revised answer key is available till January 30.

UPSSSC PET 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for UPSSSC PET

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

The exams were conducted in two shifts each day, first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. There were 100 questions for each shift.