scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

UPSSSC PET 2022 notification released; registration begins, check details

UPSSSC PET 2022 registration process begins today on upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is July 27, 2022

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 1:43:10 pm
The last date to apply for the examination is July 27, 2022. (file image)

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released UPSSSC PET 2022 notification. The registration process begins today. Candidates who want to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can apply online at the official site of UPSSSC -upsssc.gov.in.

Read |SSC MTS and Havaldar 2021-22 admit card released; Here’s how to download

The last date to apply for the examination is July 27, 2022.  Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details on the official website.

UPSSSC PET 2022: How to apply

Step 1:Visit the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2:Click on the UPSSSC Examination 2022 link under the Active Examinations section.

Step 3: Fill in your personal, educational, and employment details. Complete all the six modules and save each module after filling in the details.

Step 4: Make fee payment and submit the form

Also Read |RBI Grade B Officer 2022: Cut-off, mark sheet released

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be high school or equivalent or intermediate grade holders. The age limit is between 18 and 40 years.

Application Fee

Candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay Rs185 as application fees for the General and OBC categories, A sum of Rs95 has to be paid if they belong to SC/ST category and Rs 35 if they are from the PWD category. The payment should be through online mode, including net banking, debit card, or credit card. For more information, candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.



Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement