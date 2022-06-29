UPSSSC PET 2022 notification released; registration begins, check details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released UPSSSC PET 2022 notification. The registration process begins today. Candidates who want to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can apply online at the official site of UPSSSC -upsssc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is July 27, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details on the official website.

UPSSSC PET 2022: How to apply

Step 1:Visit the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2:Click on the UPSSSC Examination 2022 link under the Active Examinations section.

Step 3: Fill in your personal, educational, and employment details. Complete all the six modules and save each module after filling in the details.

Step 4: Make fee payment and submit the form

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be high school or equivalent or intermediate grade holders. The age limit is between 18 and 40 years.

Application Fee

Candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay Rs185 as application fees for the General and OBC categories, A sum of Rs95 has to be paid if they belong to SC/ST category and Rs 35 if they are from the PWD category. The payment should be through online mode, including net banking, debit card, or credit card. For more information, candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.





