UPSSSC PET 2022 Answer Key released; how to download

UPSSSC PET Answer key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) today released the answer key for the Preliminary Qualifying Test (PET). The answer key is available at the the official UPSSSC website — upsssc.gov.in for download

The UPSSSC PET 2022 was conducted on October 15 and 16 from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSSSC website — upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer keylinks available

Step 3: Click on view/download option

Step 4: View and download the answer key

The commission will soon release the objection window for candidates to file challenges against the answers given in the key. The answer challenge schedule will ve announced soon. Agter considering the objections received, the final answer key as well as result will be announced by the commission.