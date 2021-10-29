UPSSSC PET 2021 result declared: How to check

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Thursday released the result for UPSSSC PET 2021 (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC recruitment exam can check their results on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021 is held for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments. The exam was held on August 24 in two sessions — the morning session was conducted between 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Read | UPSSSC PET 2021 final answer key released

Steps to download UPSSSC PET result 2021 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Notice Board ’28/10/2021. Click here to view Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)/2021 Result/Score Card.’

Step 3: A new page will open. Log in with your credentials.

Step 4: UPSSSC PET Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Earlier this month, the revised answer key was released for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on August 24 and candidates were asked to raise objections against the keys, so that a final answer key could be prepared for the purpose of computing results. As many as 20,72, 903 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 17,99,052 appeared for it.