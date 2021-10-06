UPSSSC PET 2021 final answer key released: How to download

UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) today released the final answer key for UPSSSC PET 2021 (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC recruitment exam can view the answer key at the official website – upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021 is held for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments. The exam was held on August 24 in two sessions — the morning session was conducted between 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the UPSSSC PET answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check and download the file

The commission had earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against any answer by September 7. The final answer key has been released after considering the objections received and making relevant changes in the answer key