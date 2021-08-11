UPSSSC PET 2021 revised exam dates announced, check schedule here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Committee (UPSSSC) PET 2021 revised exam dates have been released by the commission, As per the notice, the exam will now be conducted on August 24. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for August 20. Candidates can view the official notice on the website – upsssc.gov.in

(UPSSSC) PET 2021 is a competitive exam for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments. The exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session will be conducted between 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The question paper will be of 100 marks carrying 100 objective-type questions which must be completed within a maximum duration of two hours. UPSSSC syllabus 2021 is already notified by the committee through the advertisement.

The topics included in the syllabus are — Indian History, Indian national movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian constitution and public administration, general science, elementary arithmetic, general Hindi, logic and reasoning, current affairs, and general awareness. Besides, questions are also asked from general Hindi passages, graphs, charts and analysis and interpretation as well as analysis of tables.