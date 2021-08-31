UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key released, know how to raise objection

August 31, 2021 10:51:39 pm
UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) today released the answer key for UPSSSC PET 2021 (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC recruitment exam can view the answer keys from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET 2021 is held for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments. The exam was be held on August 24 in two sessions — the morning session was conducted between 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was held from 3 pm to 5 pm.
UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key: : How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the UPSSSC PET answer key link
Step 3: A pdf file will open or click here
Step 4: Check and if needed, download the file
All those candidates who wish to raise objections can log in through their official roll number and the date of birth. The last date to submit objection is September 7.
