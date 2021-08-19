UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card: How to download

UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the admit card for UPSSSC PET 2021 (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the UPSSSC recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021 is held for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments. The exam will be held on August 24 in two sessions — the morning session will be conducted between 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET 2021 admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the “Download UPSSC PET-2021 admit card” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

The question paper will carry 100 marks of objective-type questions. The time duration is of two hours. UPSSSC syllabus 2021 is already notified by the committee through the advertisement.

The topics included in the syllabus are — Indian History, Indian national movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian constitution and public administration, general science, elementary arithmetic, general Hindi, logic and reasoning, current affairs, and general awareness. Besides, questions are also asked from general Hindi passages, graphs, charts and analysis and interpretation as well as analysis of tables.