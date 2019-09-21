UPSSSC lower subordinate services final answer key released: Steps to download

UPSSSC lower subordinate services final answer: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) released the final answer key for the combined lower subordinate services exam 2016 at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The answer will be available at the official website till September 28.

Advertising

This is the revised final answer key. Earlier, an answer key was released on July 31. One question in that answer key was found to be erroneous for which full marks will be awarded to candidates.

UPSSSC lower subordinate services final answer: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UPPSC lower subordinate staff answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the answer key

The exam was conducted on July 28 across sessions. All eight services have been released by the UPSSSC. Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 and Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 for different posts. A total of 613 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The result will be based on the final answer key.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.