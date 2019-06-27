UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment: 12th pass can apply for 1,186 jobs

UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications junior assistant at its official website upsssc.gov.in. The application process has begun and the last date to apply online and make payment is July 20, 2019.

A total of 1,186 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment process.

UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: To be eligible for the job, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age to apply is capped at 40 years.

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education and must be able to type 25 words in 30 minutes in English and Hindi typing. Computer operating certificate provided by the DOEACC society is also acceptable.

UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘candidate registration’ under the online form

Step 3: Fill details to register

Step 4: Use registration id to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to apply an application fee of Rs 185. The fee for ST/SC and PWD candidates is Rs 95 and Rs 25 respectively.

UPSSSC junior assistant recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 5200 to Rs 20200.

