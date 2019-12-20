UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card released, how to download

UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam will be conducted on December 24, 2019 UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam will be conducted on December 24, 2019

UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the admit card for the Junior Assistant recruitment examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the website- upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted on December 24, 2019.

A total of 1,186 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment examination. The online application process was closed on July 20, 2019. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 5200 to Rs 20200.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link- ‘Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2019’

Step 3: Enter candidate registration number, date of birth and gender

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper will contain 130 questions, consists of 60 questions on Hindi Language, General Intelligence- 30 questions, General Knowledge- 40 questions.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd