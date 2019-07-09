UPSSSC JE recruitment 2019: Apply for 1186 posts for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 22,000

UPSSSC recruitment notification 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification has invited applications for recruitment at the post of junior assistant (JE) at its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The online application process for the same is already on and the last date to apply or pay fee is July 27, 2019. A total fo 1186 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be eligible for the job, candidates would have to clear a written exam. Those who qualify the test will have to clear typing test. The dates of the recruitment exams are yet to be announced.

UPSSSC JE recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age in order to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019. Further relaxation in terms of upper age limit for reserved category candidates is also applicable

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education. Candidates should be able to type 25 words per minute in Hindi and 30 words per minute in English. Those who have cleared DOEACC exam are also eligible to apply.

UPSSSC JE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘direct recruitment under Advt No 04-..’ under ‘live advertisements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘apply’

Step 4: Click on ‘candidate registration’

Step 5: Select yes/No and proceed

Step 6: Fill details, submit

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents

Step 9: Make payment

UPSSSC JE recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 185. The candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 95 while those belonging to PwD category will have to pay Rs 25.

UPSSSC JE recruitment 2019: Salary

The interested candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. Additional grade pay of Rs 2000 will also be given.

