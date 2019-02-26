UPSSSC Homeopathy pharmacist recruitment 2019: Apply for 420 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 92,000

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019: The application process has begun for the recruitment of homoeopathy pharmacist at the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) official website, upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 420 posts are on offer. The last date to apply and pay the fee is March 18, 2019. The candidates will be given a chance of correcting wrong information, if any, in their application form till March 25, 2019.

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having two-year Diploma in Homeopathic Pharmacist after class 12 can apply.

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years old to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years as on July 2019.

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a monthly pay between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘notifications/advertisement’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply’ next to the advertisement

Step 4: A drop-down window will open, click on ‘registration’ link

Step 5: Select Yes/No and proceed

Step 6: Fill-in information and register

Step 7: Upload images, fill form

Step 8: Make payment and ‘submit’

UPSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application and online traction fee of Rs 185 (cumulative). For SC and ST category candidates the fee is Rs 95 and for PwD category candidates, it is Rs 25 (only the online handling fee).

