UPSSSC forest guard, council house guard result 2019 declared, how to download

UPSSSC forest guard, council house guard result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Service (UPSSSC) has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of council house guard, forest guard.

Advertising

Candidates who appeared for the written exam can check their result at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result will be available only till March 10, 2019 (Sunday).

UPSSSC forest guard, council house guard result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the button ‘result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘result of council house guard and forest guard..’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, date, gender

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates need to take print out of their result for future reference.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.