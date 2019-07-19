UPSSSC forest guard and wildlife guard recruitment: 12th pass can apply for 655 jobs

Toggle Menu
UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: Interested candidates can apply at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application process has begun and will conclude on August 8, 2019. A total of 655 jobs are on the offer.

UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the post of forest and wildlife guard. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application process has begun and will conclude on August 8, 2019. A total of 655 jobs are on the offer.

To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by a physical and mental endurance test. Selected candidates will then appear for physical eligibility test and meet the guidelines of the minimum standards. Thereafter selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 655

General – 415
SC – 93
ST – 13
OBC – 134
Freedom fighter – 12
Ex-army – 31
Women – 130

UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education from a recognised board.

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The date will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on forest guard and wildlife recruitment link under ‘live notification’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on apply
Step 5: Click on ‘candidate registration’
Step 6: Fill details, submit
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment

UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 185. For those belonging to SC, ST category the same is Rs 85 while for PwD category candidates the fee is Rs 25.

UPSSSC forest and wildlife guard recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get basic salary in the scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,2000 with additional grade pay of Rs 1900.

