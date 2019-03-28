UPSSSC council house guard, forest guard interview postponed, check schedule

UPSSSC forest guard, council house guard interview 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Service Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the interview schedule of council house guard and forest guard posts. The interview was earlier scheduled to be held on April 11 and 23, 2019, however, due to clash with Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the commission has re-scheduled the interview process.

“The interview on April 11 has been re-scheduled to April 26, and the one on April 23 will now be conducted on April 27, 2019,” the notification mentioned. The interview will be conducted at the Commission office in Lucknow at the scheduled time before.

At the time of interview, the candidates need to present the interview letter with all the necessary documents required.

The candidates who will clear the interview will be selected for 664 vacant posts. The recruitment exam results was declared on March 2, 2019.

