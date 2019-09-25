UPSSSC Combined Lower Subordinate Service Exam admit card released: Check how to download

UPSSSC combined lower subordinate service: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the admit card for the combined lower subordinate services exam at its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 30 and October 1.

The exam will be held across 14 districts in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10 am to noon while the evening shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. A total of 672 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

UPSSSC combined lower subordinate service admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to download admit card’ under ‘news and alert’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Meanwhile, the UPSSSC is planning to release at least two sets of question papers for its recruitment exams as a preventive measure. Recently, 11 people were arrested in connection with their alleged role in the leakage of question papers for tubewell operator recruitment test.

