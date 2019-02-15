UPSSSC Combined Laboratory Technician Competitive exam 2016 result declared

UPSSSC lab technician result: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSSC) had declared the result for the recruitment exam for the post of combined laboratory technician exam 2016 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result will be available only till February 22, 2019.

Candidates need to download and take print out of the result for future reference.

UPSSSC lab technician result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result’ icon

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘UPSSSC lab technician result 2016’

Step 5: Another new page will open

Step 6: Log-in using application number

Step 7: Result will appear

Meanwhile, the exam for 2019 is around the corner and admit cards for the same have been released.

