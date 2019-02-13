UPSSSC Combined lab technician admit card released, check how to download

Toggle Menu
UPSSC lab technician admit card: Candidates can download the same from upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC lab technician admit card released at upsssc.gov.in. (Representational Image)

UPSSSC lab technician admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the interview round for recruitment at the post of combined lab technician (general selection). Candidates can download the same from upsssc.gov.in.

The written exam for the same was conducted in 2016. Candidates will have to pay a revised fee for interview round. Document verification will also take place for shortlisted candidates.

UPSSSC lab technician admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exam interview’ button

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the e-admit card and take a print out of the same. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to the official notification.

