UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Mains Exam 2021: dates to apply, eligibility and more

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Mains Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) recently announced the dates to apply for Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from November 21 at the official website– upsssc.gov.in.

Through this exam, the UPSSSC aims to fill 1262 positions. The online application will open on November 21, and close on December 14. The applicants can make amends to the form and pay the adjustment fee till December 21.

The candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam on the basis of their Preliminary Eligibility Test score, therefore only those candidates can participate in the exam who cleared the preliminary test. The application fee for all candidates is Rs 25.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Mains Exam 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the live advertisement segment on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the advertisement reading ‘Combined Junior Assistant Exam’

Step 4: Login using your credentials such PET registration number

Step 5: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, PET registration number, certificate stating domicile of Uttar Pradesh

Step 6: The candidates will then get an OTP on their registered mobile number/ email

Step 7: Once logged in, enter your details and upload the necessary documents to fill the form

Step 8: Save, submit and pay the application fee

Step 9: Download the application form for future reference

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Mains Exam 2021: Paper Pattern

There will be three parts in the question paper and have a total of 130 questions for 65 marks.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Mains Exam 2021: Eligibility

The candidates should have necessarily passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board. The candidate should have a speed limit of 25 words per minute and 30 words per minute for English and Hindi respectively. The candidate should be less than 40 years of age and more than 18 years of age.