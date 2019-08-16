UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: Apply for 486 jobs for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 22,000

UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) invited applications for the post of an assistant boring technician at its official website. Interested can send applications at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application process is on and the last date to apply is September 4.

A total of 486 vacancies are on offer. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam. The dates of the recruitment exam are not released yet.

UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The highest age limit is capped at 40 years.

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 or intermediate level of education or equivalent.

UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘direct recruitment’ link under ‘live notification’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’

Step 5: Click on new registration, fill details, verify

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of rs 185. For SC and ST category candidates the same is Rs 95. For PWD candidates, no application fee will be applicable, however, they will have to pay the online transaction fee of Rs 25.

UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. An additional payment of Rs 1900 will also be given.

