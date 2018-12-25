UPSSC recruitment: Answer key for VDO, gram panchayat recruitment exam released, how to download

UPSSC recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the written recruitment exam held on December 22, December 23, 2018. The exam was to fill a total of 1,953 posts including gram panchayat officer, village development officer, and social welfare supervisor.
The answer key and question paper have been released in the official website – upsssc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted in exam centres held in 16 districts, namely – Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Barely, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur city, Mathura, Mubarakbad, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Muzafarnagar and Meerut.
UPSSC recruitment: How to download answer key
Step 1: Visit the official website – upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find the link ‘download question paper and answer key for exam held on December 22…’
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: On the new page fill in your credentials
Step 5: Download the answer key and question paper