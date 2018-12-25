UPSSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Last date to apply tomorrow

UPSSC Mandi Parishad: The last day to appky for the 284 mandi parishad posts advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) is tomorrow December 28, 2019. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – upsssc.gov.in.

The last date to make changes to the application form is January 2, 2019. It will be two-hour test carrying 200 questions. The exam will be of 400 marks consisting of sections – general knowledge, Hindi, Science and mathematics, aptitude test. Each section is of 50 marks each. Selected candidates will get a pay package varying from Rs 24,000 to Rs 35,000 per month, depending upon the post.

UP SSC Madi Parishad – how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘click on the candidate registration link on the home page’

Step 3: Click ‘apply’

Step 4: Click on candidate registration link

Step 5: Click ‘proceed’, those who have registered earlier, click on scroll down menu, select yes and then proceed.

Step 6: Candidates who have registered already will have to fill their old roll number, those who do not remember will be asked to fill like any other candidates

Step 7: Read instructions carefully, check I declare box and I agree button

Step 8: Click on the posts you are applying for and submit

