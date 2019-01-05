UPSSC tubewell operator admit card released, here’s how to download

UPSSC admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam on the post of tubewell operator. The exam will be held on January 12, 2019. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card. Candidates need to take the print out of the hall ticket from the official website – upsssc.gov.in.
The recruitment exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on January 12, 2019. The Commission is expecting to fill 3210 vacancies through the exam. Earlier, the exam was cancelled due to alleged question paper leak.
UPSSC admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – upssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the top right side of the homepage, click ‘Download admit card for the exam scheduled on..’ link
Step 3: a new window will open
Step 4: On the new window fill-in your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code press download
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download the admit card and take print out