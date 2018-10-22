UPSRTC recruitment 2018: Apply for 2,926 Samvida Conductor vacancy at upsrtc.com

UPSRTC recruitment 2018: The candidates will be hired through the official website, upsrtc.com on or before October 30 UPSRTC recruitment 2018: The candidates will be hired through the official website, upsrtc.com on or before October 30

UPSRTC recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Samvida Conductor. There are 2926 vacancies and the candidates can apply through the official website, upsrtc.com. The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis. The age of the candidates should not exceed 40 years and the aspirants need to possess a Class 12 pass certificate to apply for the posts.

UPSRTC recruitment 2018: Zone wise vacancy details

Ghaziabad: 464

Noida: 342

Agra: 93

Chitrakoot: 104

Kanpur: 199

Etawah: 185

Devipatan: 196

Gorakhpur: 310

Allahabad: 103

Jhansi: 92

Aligarh: 153

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a Class 12 pass certificate.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 40 years. The minimum age limit of the candidates should not be less than 18 years.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get salary on the basis of the distance (according to kms) they travel

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website upsrtc.com on or before October 30.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: October 30, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd