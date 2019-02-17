UPSESSB UP TGT admit cards released, check how to download

UPSESSB UP TGT admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for the TGT teacher recruitment exam. Candidates can download admit card from the official websites, pariksha.up.nic.in or upsessb.org.

According to the official release, the admit card will only be available till March 9, 2019 after which the link will be deactivated. The written exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in September 2018 but was then rescheduled.

Now the UPSESSB has also released the new dates of the exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 8 (Friday) and March 9 (Saturday). Details about venue and exam time will be available on the admit card.

UPSESSB TGT admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill-in registration number and other details

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take print out

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to the official release.

