UPSESSB TGT, PGT recruitment result: How to download

UPSESSB TGT, PGT result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the final of recruitment exam conducted to recruit at the post of TGT and PGT. The result comprises of result for the written exam and interview rounds. Candidates who appeared for the tests can check their result at upsessb.org.

The recruitments were advertised in 2011 after which candidates appeared for a written exam, shortlisted candidates appeared for interview round. Based on the result of both rounds, a merit list and cut-off marks have been released at the official website.

UPSESSB TGT, PGT recruitment result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: In the homepage, click on the subject you applied for

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Step 4: Check and download the pdf file

Candidates can download their result and take print out for future reference. The candidates so selected will be recruited at in state-government schools.

