Toggle Menu
UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019 released, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsessb-tgt-pgt-principal-answer-key-2019-released-how-to-download-upsessb-org-5620887/

UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019 released, how to download

UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019: The PGT recruitment exam was conducted on February 1 and 2, 2019 while the TGT recruitment exam was conducted on March 8 and 9, 2019.

upsessb, upsessb answer key, up tgt answer key, up pgt answer key, upsessb tgt answer key, upsessb pgt answer key, http://www.upsessb.org, up teacher jobs, up lecturer jobs, up givt jobs, sarkari naukri, employment news
UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019 answer key released at upsessb.org. (Representational Image)

UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exams conducted for the post of PGT, TGT and principal recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys from upsessb.org.

The PGT recruitment exam was conducted on February 1 and 2, 2019 while the TGT recruitment exam was conducted on March 8 and 9, 2019. Candidates who clear the exam will be recruited as a teacher in state-run government colleges. According to reports, over 13,444 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the subject you appeared for
Step 3: A PDF will open

Check the answer key, candidates can download and take print-out of the answer key for future reference. A window to raise objections is also expected to be open, details for the same are awaited.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HPSC assistant professor recruitment 2019: Apply for 524 posts, check updates
2 RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Online application process for 1 lakh vacancies begins tomorrow, websites to apply
3 Bihar LRC recruitment: Apply for 6875 posts, salary up to Rs 59,000