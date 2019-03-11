UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019 released, how to download

UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exams conducted for the post of PGT, TGT and principal recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys from upsessb.org.

The PGT recruitment exam was conducted on February 1 and 2, 2019 while the TGT recruitment exam was conducted on March 8 and 9, 2019. Candidates who clear the exam will be recruited as a teacher in state-run government colleges. According to reports, over 13,444 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

UPSESSB TGT, PGT, principal answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the subject you appeared for

Step 3: A PDF will open

Check the answer key, candidates can download and take print-out of the answer key for future reference. A window to raise objections is also expected to be open, details for the same are awaited.

