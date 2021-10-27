scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
UPSESSB TGT final result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

Around 7.10 lakh candidates had applied for 12,603 posts of TGT exam which was held on August 7 and 8. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at - upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
October 27, 2021 6:18:07 pm
up tgt result 2021Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at - upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the final result of the UP TGT Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at – upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. 

Around 7.10 lakh candidates had applied for 12,603 posts of TGT exam which was held on August 7 and 8. The exam for a total of 16 subjects was held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 am to 4:30 pm.

UPSESSB TGT result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

Step 2: Click on UP TGT result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Along with the results, the cut-off list for all 31 subjects has also been released on the official website by the concerned authorities. Candidates are now advised to choose their options of school allotment latest by October 29. 

 

