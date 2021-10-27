UPSESSB TGT final result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the final result of the UP TGT Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at – upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Around 7.10 lakh candidates had applied for 12,603 posts of TGT exam which was held on August 7 and 8. The exam for a total of 16 subjects was held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 am to 4:30 pm.

UPSESSB TGT result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

Step 2: Click on UP TGT result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Along with the results, the cut-off list for all 31 subjects has also been released on the official website by the concerned authorities. Candidates are now advised to choose their options of school allotment latest by October 29.