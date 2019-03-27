UPSESSB TGT answer key released: How to download, raise objections

UPSESSB TGT answer key released: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted to hire TGT. The exam was held in 2016. Candidates who appeared for the same can download their answer keys from the official website, upsessb.org.

The answer keys for 16 streams has been uploaded. If any candidate finds any error in the answer key they can raise an objection with the UPSESSB and send queries by April 3 latest. All one has to do is send the wrong answer key, suggestive correct answer and supporting documents to the official id, upsessballd.0532@gmail.com.

The documents should be in PDF format, as per the official notification.

UPSESSB TGT answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Answer key TGT 2016’ click on the subject you appeared for

Step 3: A PDF will open

Candidates should download the answer key and take a print out for future reference.

A panel will be formed to consider all the objections or queries sent by candidates. If any query is deemed fit, the corrections will be incorporated in the final answer key which will be released on the official websites as well. After the final key is released, no more queries will be accepted by the UPSESSB.

