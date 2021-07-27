UPSESSB TGT admit card 2021 released, exam in August

The Uttar Pradesh TGT Recruitment Exam 2021 is going to be conducted on August 7-8. file.

UPSESSB TGT admit card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for UP TGT Exam 2021 on July 26. The Uttar Pradesh TGT Recruitment Exam 2021 is going to be conducted on August 7-8. The admit card for the recruitment examination of TGTs in aided secondary schools can be downloaded from upsessb.org and pariksha.up.nic.in.

Read | UP PGT recruitment 2021 exam dates announced

Around 7.10 lakh candidates have applied for 12603 posts of TGT. The exam for a total of 16 subjects will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 am to 4:30 pm. It will be the responsibility of the Divisional Commissioners of the divisions that all arrangements will be made to conduct the examinations.

How to download UP TGT admit card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

Step 2: Click on UP TGT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

The report of the completion of the examination will be given to the additional chief secretary government and the secretary selection board. One invigilator will be posted for 500 candidates in each examination centre.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). Earlier, the validity of the UPTET score was 5 years and candidates had to reappear for the exam. Now, the score will be valid for a lifetime. Aspirants who clear the UPTET will be able to use the score throughout their life.