UPSESSB admit card for lecturer recruitment released, here’s how to download

UPSESSB admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of lecturer in the state-run institutes. Candidates can download their UPSESSB hall ticket from the official website — upsessb.org.

The lecture recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and February 2, 2019. The admit cards will be available till February 1, 2019. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to official notification.

UPSESSB admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit cards from pariksha.up.nic.in, an alternative website.

