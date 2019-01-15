UPSESSB admit card for lecturer recruitment released, here’s how to download

Toggle Menu
UPSESSB admit card released on official website upsessb.org and pariksha.up.nic.in. The exam for recruitment at the post of lecturer is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2019.

UPSESSB admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of lecturer in the state-run institutes. Candidates can download their UPSESSB hall ticket from the official website — upsessb.org.

The lecture recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on February 1 and February 2, 2019. The admit cards will be available till February 1, 2019. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to official notification.

UPSESSB admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit cards from pariksha.up.nic.in, an alternative website.

