UPSC’s Civil Services question on secularism draws flak from Opposition, ex-IAS officer

In the ongoing Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main examinations, a question in the General Studies Paper I on the challenges faced in the name of secularism has drawn flak, with the Indian National Congress (INC) leader Ramesh Chennithala calling UPSC “the new casualty of the RSS agenda of instilling venom into democratic institutions”.

The 10-marker questions in the General Studies Paper 1 given on Saturday asked candidates, “What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism?”

“It’s an irony that the UPSC finds the term “secularism”, which is part of the preamble of our Constitution, as challenging to Indian Culture. #StopSaffronisingConstitutionalBodies,” Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tweeted.

“One of the most rated exams in the world UPSC,is the new casuality of the RSS agenda of instilling venom of communalism into the democratic institutions,” Leader of Opposition, Kerala tweeted.

Kannan Gopinathan, a former civil servant wrote “Indian secularism is a positive concept, taking along and encouraging all the cultural practices while instilling a scientific temper against superstitions and harmful practices.”, would have been the first sentence of my answer.” Kanna Gopinathan recently resigned from Union Public Service (UPSC) in protest against the Central government’s steps in Jammu and Kashmir.

The social media threads criticising the civil service exam body are carry the hashtag, #UPSC, #StopSaffronisingConstitutionalBodies.

“This is no fall of the Civil Service! A civil servant is expected to reflect on all complex issues and then form a balanced view. This question is infact a good bait to separate bigots from the cream which believes that diversity is beautiful for our country,” tweeted Naveed Trumboo.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam started on September 20 and will continue till September 29. The exam is held to fill positions in various government departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others.

