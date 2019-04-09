UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria on Twitter’s love for his love story: It’s natural to thank girlfriend

Ever since Kanishak Kataria, UPSC Civil Services Examination topper, credited his success to his loved ones including his parents, sister and girlfriend, the Twitter has been buzzing with interesting tweets. Youngsters are calling him and his girlfriend as ‘couple goals’ and are thanking the 26-year-old Jaipur-boy for making a girl/boyfriend acceptable in society.
Kataria, however, thinks that his gesture has been blown out of proportion. Talking to the indianexpress.com, he said, “It was natural to credit someone who deserves it. She (his girlfriend) has been all on my side and deserves to be mentioned for her support like the rest of my family does. I did not expect that this will be highlighted so much.”
He said that there was no intention to highlight any issue in particular and he was just reflecting upon his life.
Reversing another trend, he has left his job at Samsung, Korea and returned to India with an aim to ‘serve the country’. He joined a Bengaluru-based start-up and has been preparing for the UPSC exam since then. He cleared the exam in his first attempt and had mathematics as his optional subjects. Kataria’s girlfriend reportedly lives in Japan and they have been in a long-term relationship.
He told indianexpress.com, “I was happy working in Korea but there was no purpose. For me personally, only material happiness is not sustainable and civil services will help me affect people’s lives. Even if I am able to change one person’s life for good, I would consider myself successful.”
Tweeple, of course, beg to differ.
Kataria has surpassed a total of 10,65,552 candidates who applied for the exam this year. He is the son of an IAS officer. Kanishak had also topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Schedule Caste (SC) category in 2010 and secured 44 rank in the overall category. He had pursued computer science engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.
