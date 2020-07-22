UPSC to reimburse airfares of civil services aspirants travelling for test

The commission will also help candidates with their lodging and transport requirements, the statement said. (File) The commission will also help candidates with their lodging and transport requirements, the statement said. (File)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will reimburse ‘to-and-fro’ airfares of civil services aspirants appearing for the personality test in New Delhi as train services are “not fully functional” due to Covid-19 curbs, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The commission will also help candidates with their lodging and transport requirements, the statement said.

“As train services are not fully functional, the Commission, as a one-time measure, has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to and fro airfare’ to the candidates coming for the personality tests. State governments have been requested to allow the candidates holding e-summon letters for personality tests to move in/out of the restricted zones for the purpose of attending the same,” the UPSC statement said.

